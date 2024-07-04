IDF soldier killed fighting Hamas in Gaza

The new casualty numbers of IDF soldiers since the ground war began is 325.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An IDF soldier was killed battling Hamas terrorist at close quarters in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood.

Israel’s military has been fighting terrorists in all areas of the Gaza Strip to destroy the military capabilities of the terror group.

The fallen soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Eyal Mimran, 20, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion, from Ness Ziona.

In a separate incident, a reservist in the Alexandroni Brigade was seriously wounded.

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed in action in central Gaza on Monday night, the military announced on Tuesday.

The soldiers were identified as Master Sgt. (res.) Nadav Elchanan Knoller, 30, from Jerusalem, and Maj. (res.) Eyal Avnion, 25, from Hod Hasharon.

Also on Monday, an IDF soldier was killed and another seriously wounded by Palestinian terrorists in the Nur Shams camp, east of Tulkarem in Samaria.

The casualty was identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Yehuda Geto, 22, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur near Haifa.

According to an initial IDF probe, the two soldiers were inside a Panther APC, which was being driven by Geto, when terrorists activated a powerful explosive charge, killing him and disabling the vehicle.