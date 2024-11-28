IDF carries out drone strike, opens fire on terrorists after Lebanon ceasefire violated

Suspects approach IDF positions in southern Lebanon, violating ceasefire for the third time in 24 hours, prompting Israeli soldiers to open fire.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli soldiers deployed to southern Lebanon opened fire Thursday on suspects who approached villages in the area under IDF control, the Israeli military announced.

The movement by the suspected terrorists, including some approaching in vehicles, towards Israeli positions marked yet another breach of the ceasefire which went into effect at 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Hezbollah terrorists violated the ceasefire at least twice on Wednesday, including an incident at 9:07 a.m. during which operatives from the Iran-backed group approached an IDF position in Kfarkela, opposite the Israeli town of Metulla.

At 12:08 p.m. that day, Hezbollah terrorists were spotted approaching the Israel-Lebanon border, prompting IDF soldiers to open fire.

Israeli forces carried out a drone strike near a vehicle Thursday morning in the southern Lebanese town of Markaba, Galei Tzahal reported Thursday, leaving three injured.

According to two Lebanese security officials who spoke with Reuters, Israeli tanks also fired several rounds at a terrorist position in Markaba.

One of the two officials claimed that two people were injured by the tank fire, claim Lebanese state media appeared to corroborate.

The pro-Hezbollah Al Mayadeen newspaper accused Israel of violating the ceasefire in Markaba.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, which was adopted Tuesday by the Israeli security cabinet, Israel and Lebanon both retain the right to self-defense.

A letter given to the Israeli government by the Biden administration recognizes Israel’s right to act against terrorist threats in southern Lebanon without limit, while the IDF must defer to the Lebanese military outside of southern Lebanon and is only allowed to take action if the Lebanese army is shown to be unwilling or unable to remove the threat.