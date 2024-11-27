Hezbollah violates ceasefire twice in first 12 hours

The site where seven Israeli soliers were wounded when an Israeli army patrol came under anti-tank fire from Hezbollah operatives in the northern Mount Dov region along the Israeli border with Lebanon on January 28, 2015. Photo by Ancho Gosh/Flash90

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In the first 12 hours of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah has already violated the agreement twice with a swift response from the IDF.

From the implementation of the truce, which was set to begin at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah twice approached areas that were barred from them according to the agreement.

The ceasefire proposal requires Hezbollah to retreat to the area behind the Litani River.

The first violation occurred at 9:07 am when Hezbollah terrorists approached Kfarkela, which overlooks Metula.

David Azoulay, the leader of the Metula Council, addressed the ceasefire violation, stating, “Just a few minutes ago, eight vehicles and a motorcycle belonging to Hezbollah arrived at the ruins in Kfarkela. The IDF fired a warning shot to push them back. Nothing has changed since October 7.”

The IDF confirmed: “By the directive from the political echelon, the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon took effect at 04:00 today (Wednesday), and the IDF has been acting accordingly.”

“Over the past hour, the IDF detected a vehicle with several suspects in a restricted zone in Lebanese territory. IDF troops fired to prevent their movement, and the suspects subsequently left the area.”

“There have been no changes to the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.”

The second violation of the ceasefire took place at 12:08 when the IDF fired warning shots when Hezbollah suspects approached the Western section of the Israel-Lebanon border.

The IDF confirmed: “In the past few hours, the IDF detected suspects in southern Lebanon and fired at them.”

“The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will take action against any violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

In response, the IDF struck a covert Hezbollah weapons factory and caused significant damage.

In a speech announcing the ceasefire agreement on Tuesday night, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Netanyahu said “If Hezbollah doesn’t follow the agreement, we’ll attack. If it’s going to try to build up terrorist structures or a truck with missiles, we’ll attack”.

He said the IDF made “enormous achievements on seven fronts” and “set Hezbollah back decades.”