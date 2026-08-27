IDF Chief: Israel on High Alert Across All Fronts

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a multi-front situation assessment Thursday morning:

“Many challenges lie ahead of us. We are advancing operational preparations on all fronts, from Iran and Lebanon to Gaza, and we are on high alert amid multi-front volatility.

“In light of the tensions in Judea and Samaria and the approaching holiday period, I am ordering an increase in the readiness of an additional regular division headquarters to reinforce forces in the sector. Beyond that, we must prepare for the immediate deployment of units and battalions to reinforce the area.

“The IDF, across all its branches, will maintain full multi-front readiness throughout the holiday period. There will be no stand-downs and no reduction in operational forces.

“Unfortunately, these days we also find ourselves in a battle over the budget. At a time when the IDF and its personnel are stretched across every front, we are forced to contend with an ‘empty treasury.’ Such a situation harms the IDF’s readiness.

“We are engaged in defending the security of the State of Israel. That is the only consideration before us. We will not be dragged into issues that could divert our focus and readiness.”