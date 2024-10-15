IDF eliminates 2 wanted terrorists, arrests 20 suspects in Jenin raid

In Jenin, two wanted terrorists barricaded in a building shot at soldiers.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces killed two wanted Palestinian terrorists, arrested 20 suspects and seized weapons in overnight counterterror raids in Samaria, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

In Jenin, two wanted terrorists barricaded in a building shot at soldiers. One of the terrorists was killed and three terror suspects were arrested.

In a separate incident, in the Jenin area, soldiers killed a wanted member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in a short-range encounter.

Overall, 20 Palestinians were arrested and soldiers seized rifles, vests, ammunition and weapons parts.

No casualties were reported to the Israeli forces.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians, of whom over 2,050 are associated with Hamas.