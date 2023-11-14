IDF finds evidence Hamas held captives in tunnel under Gaza hospital

Baby bottle found in terror tunnel is grim sign Israeli captives were held under Gaza hospital.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has released a six-minute video exposing the tactics of Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, of using hospitals to shield terrorist operations.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari walks through a covert underground tunnel, with blast-free doors, connected to Rantisi Hospital. It is one of many spider-web-like tunnels used by Hamas operatives to hide, prepare for attacks, and, in this case, imprison Israeli hostages it took captive on Oct. 7 in its murder spree across the southern border with Israel.

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side. Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

Evidence from the basement floor includes signs of life, including women’s clothing and rope tied to a chair, a baby bottle (above a World Health Organization sign), and diapers.

Other terrorist activity shows a cache of weapons in the same basement, including explosive belts, grenades, and missiles. Soldiers also found a motorcycle with bullet holes, identified as one used on Oct. 7.

The basement tunnel leads to the home of a senior naval commander, according to the IDF.

The footage came from missions conducted by the Flotilla 13 special forces group and the 401st Brigade Combat Team.