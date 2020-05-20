IDF intercepts arms smugglers from Jordan, 1 injured

A fire broke out along the border from illumination rounds. (Flash90/Abed Rahim Khatib)

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The IDF and police stopped an attempt to smuggle illegal weapons along Israel’s border with Jordan overnight Tuesday.

Israel police forces stopped two suspects who crossed into Israeli territory and fired towards them.

One of the suspects was lightly injured and transferred to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment. The second suspect fled the area into Jordan.

Nine pistols, six rifles and additional smuggled weapons were seized. The weaponry was estimated at half a million shekels’ worth.

Illumination rounds were fired during the operation causing fires in the area. They were put out by an aerial firefighter.

No IDF injuries were reported in the operation.

On Sunday, IDF troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory near Mount Dov. The suspect was injured from IDF fire and was evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Information on the motive behind the crossing has not been released.

Yesterday, the IDF reported two Sudanese were caught trying to cross into Israel from Lebanon.

On May 3, the Israeli army also intercepted Sudanese trying to cross the border from Lebanon into Israel.