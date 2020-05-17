IDF opens fire at man crossing into Israel from Lebanon

A man was shot while attempting to cut through the border from Lebanon to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

During routine IDF activity on Mount Dov, IDF troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The suspect was injured from IDF fire and was evacuated to a hospital via helicopter for medical treatment in Israel. The incident is being investigated.

It’s not yet known if it was terror, drug smuggling or some other motive behind the crossing.

The individual crossed in an area that has a fence, but Kan reporter Rubi Hamnerschlag, who covers the north of the country for the station, says it’s not a very strong one for that area.

The IDF fired warning shots before shooting the terrorist, he reported.

The area where the incident occurred has strategic value for Hezbollah, he said.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar says it was a Syrian who was tending his flocks in the region.

In April, Israel reported that Hezbollah carried out “provocative” activity along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Hezbollah perpetrated multiple attempts to breach the border on the night of April 17. He said Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats, warning that Israel would lodge a complaint with the United Nations Security Council.

The Israeli military fired flares along the frontier after signs of a border breach. It said it later found damage to the separation fence in three locations.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended with a UN-brokered truce under which Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier. Hezbollah routinely violates the terms of the ceasefire.