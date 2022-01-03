IDF issues demolition order for home of Eli Kay’s Hamas murderer

Move may cause friction with the Biden administration, which vowed to “prioritize” ending the practice.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

The Israeli military signed off on an order to demolish the home of Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, who killed Eli Kay in a terror attack in November.

Eliyahu Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, succumbed to his wounds after he was shot by Shkhaydam in Jerusalem’s Old City. Four other Israelis were injured in the attack. Shkhaydam was killed by responding Israeli Border Police personnel.

The demolition of the home, located in eastern Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp, was delayed while the family appealed the decision. With the Shkhaydam’s appeals exhausted, the order was signed by the Head of the Homefront Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin.

The move may cause friction with the U.S. administration of President Joe Biden. In July, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. would “prioritize” ending the demolition of Palestinian terrorists’ homes.

In July, the IDF razed the home of Montasser Shalabi, who was accused of opening fire on a group of teenagers at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria in May. Yehuda Guetta, a 19-year-old yeshiva was killed in the drive by shooting and two others were injured.

Critics argue that home demolitions are collective punishment. Israeli officials say the policy is a deterrent against Palestinian terror. Israel’s High Court of Justice has upheld the legality of home demolitions.