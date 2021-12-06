IDF lags on house demolition plans of Eli Kay’s murderer

Eli Kay, murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in the Old City of Jerusalem, November 21, 2021. (Facebook)

It is IDF policy to map out the house of a terrorist as soon as possible after an attack.

By World Israel News staff

No move has been made by the IDF to map out and demolish the home of the terrorist responsible for murdering Eli Kay in a terror attack near the Western Wall two weeks ago.

Eli Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant from South Africa, succumbed to his wounds after he was shot by Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam. Four others were injured in the attack.

The lack of action by security forces on the matter proves as unusual since it is IDF policy to begin mapping out the terrorist’s home after an attack as quickly as possible.

The house of 44-year-old Muntasir Shalabi, accused of killing 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta and injuring two others in a drive drive-by shooting at the Tapuah junction in May, was mapped out within days of the attack. The house was demolished two weeks later.

Similarly, a day after 39-year-old Rabbi Shay Ohayon was stabbed to death in a terror attack in Petah Tikvah in August of 2020, the IDF had already raided and mapped out the house of accused murdered Khalil Doikat.

However, it has yet to be made public by officials why the house of Eli Kay’s murderer has not been mapped or demolished.