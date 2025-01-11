IDF reveals names of four soldiers who fell in Gaza

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, the IDF released the names of four soldiers who were killed in Gaza.

The soldiers were Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Fedorenko, St.-Sgt. Danila Diakov, Sgt. Yahav Maayan, and Sgt. Eliav Astuker.

Fedorenko, 37, was a resident of Bat Yam and served as a truck driver in the IDF’s 79th Battalion of the 14th Brigade.

The other three soldiers were significantly younger, and all served in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade. Diakov, 21, was from Ma’ale Adumim; Maayan, 19, was from Modi’in; and Astuker, 19, was from Ashdod.

The IDF also reported that a reservist officer in the Nahal Brigade and a soldier from the 931st Battalion were severely injured on Saturday. Both were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

The soldiers were killed when they were ambushed by terrorists while traveling in a convoy in Beit Hanoun in Gaza.

Regarding the death of Danila Diakov, Maaleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach announced, “Dear residents, it is with deep sorrow and profound grief that I announce the death in battle in Gaza of a beloved city resident, Nahal Brigade soldier, and Israeli hero, Staff Sergeant Danila Diakov. May his blood be avenged by G-d.”

“Our hearts are with his cherished family—his parents, Alexander and Natalia, and his sisters, Alina and Maya—who today received the most heartbreaking news. Details regarding the procession and funeral will be shared separately.”

“The family of Amit Yud School in Ashdod is deeply pained and mourning the loss of our graduate, Eliav Astuker, may G-d avenge his blood,” said the school’s principal, Yaron Carmi. “Eliav was a young man beloved by his friends and teachers alike.”

“His decision to enlist in a combat unit was natural, driven by his desire to serve his people and his country. His loss is an immense tragedy, and our hearts go out to his dear parents and the entire family. We will honor Eliav’s memory and continue to educate in his spirit.”