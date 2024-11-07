IDF saves 1 million Gaza children from polio epidemic

517,000 vaccinations were administered in the south, 379,000 in central areas, and 211,000 in northern Gaza.

By Jewish Breaking News

While the mainstream media continuously accuses the Jewish state of genocide in Gaza, the truth once again paints a very different picture.

Over 1 million polio vaccines have been successfully administered to children across Gaza through a coordinated effort between Israeli defense forces and international health organizations.

The massive vaccination campaign, overseen by COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) in partnership with WHO and UNICEF, was strategically implemented across Gaza, with over 517,000 vaccinations administered in the south, 379,000 in central areas, and 211,000 in northern Gaza.

Since 2022, polio vaccination coverage in Gaza had maintained a healthy rate of 95%. However, with Hamas using all available resources, including fresh water, to fuel its terror war against Israel, its citizens now face a very deadly disease.

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that has plagued humanity for centuries. It primarily spreads through contaminated water, food, or close contact with an infected person.

While many infected individuals may not show symptoms, others can experience fever, fatigue, and limb pain. In severe cases, polio can damage the body’s nervous system, leading to paralysis.

To enable this crucial health initiative, Israeli forces implemented tactical humanitarian pauses, allowing medical teams to safely distribute the vaccines.

The operation went beyond mere vaccine delivery, as essential support infrastructure, including refrigeration equipment for vaccine storage and transportation, was also provided.

Recent months have seen the delivery of enough polio vaccine vials to protect over 4.8 million civilians, along with additional vaccines against various diseases sufficient for 5.6 million people.”