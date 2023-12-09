IDF says Hamas terrorists are surrendering, criticizing their leaders

In leaked footage, a Hamas terrorist can be seen putting his assault rifle down on the ground in a gesture of surrender.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari reported the surrender of many Hamas terrorists and the disconnection between Hamas operatives and the terror group’s leadership.

In leaked footage from Northern Gaza on Saturday, a Hamas operative surrounded by numerous terrorists can be seen putting his assault rifle down on the ground in a gesture of surrender.

Leaked footage from the northern Gaza Strip today shows an apparent Hamas operative slowly placing an assault rifle on the ground, as dozens of Palestinian men surrendered to IDF troops.

Hagari confirmed this footage by announcing, “In Shejaiya and Jabaliya, terrorists surrendered and handed over weapons and equipment.”

Late last week, videos of captured terrorists were circulated on social media, and the IDF announced that those who surrendered were being detained and interrogated.

Daniel Hagari discussed what has come to light from these extensive interrogations.

“From the interrogations of the terrorists who surrendered, the following intelligence has emerged: The situation of the operatives on the ground is difficult, and the Hamas leadership, led by [Yahya] Sinwar, denies the reality even though they are being updated on the details on the ground.”

Hagari continued, “The operatives complain that the Hamas leadership is out of touch with the tough situation they are in on the ground.”

He added that, among the Hamas operatives, there is a “widespread feeling that the Hamas leadership underground does not care about the public in Gaza who are above ground.”

The IDF spokesman emphasizes that this information will aid the IDF’s operations and will allow them to further refine their targets.

The past week has seen some of the heaviest fighting so far in the war, with the IDF targeting several Hamas strongholds in northern and southern Gaza.

Among other targets, the IDF attacked Khan Younis, which is like a “cradle” of Hamas given the area’s connection with much of Hamas’ leadership.

“The entire leadership of the Hamas terror organization — political and military — grew up in the area of ​​the city of Khan Younis, including Yahya Sinwar, Muhammad Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif. Now the city is surrounded by the 98th Division,” the IDF said.