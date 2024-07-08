Hamas spokesman claims terrorist group as strong as ever as ceasefire talks restart

Nine months into the war on the day, Abu Obeida vowed that the “resistance” is not tired, capably opposing Israel without external support of weapons and supplies.

By i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Abu Obeida, the alias of the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, gave a bellicose speech on Sunday amid serious progress in ceasefire talks with Israel.

This comes as Hamas said it is awaiting Israel’s response to a ceasefire deal, with Egyptian officials saying that an Israeli delegation is due to arrive in Cairo to continue talks. According to reports, the terrorist organization stepped away from key demands to prompt Israeli interest in continued talks to secure the release of hostages.

Nine months into the war on the day, Abu Obeida vowed that the “resistance” is not tired, capably opposing Israel without external support of weapons and supplies. This comes after Israel captured the Rafah crossing, the main pipeline of support for Gazan terrorists to smuggle weapons and supplies through.

He extolled the performance of the al-Qassam fighters, the military wing of Hamas, which Abu Obeida claimed improved each time. Thanks to their fighting and organizational acumen, the terrorist organization claimed to have recruited thousands of new operatives.

Abu Obeida thanked Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, all Iran-backed Shi’ite groups that have launched attacks against Israel since Hamas invaded Israel on October 7, committing massacres and atrocities against Israeli civilians.