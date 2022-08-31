IDF soldier killed in training accident

All training involving armored combat vehicles has been halted in the IDF for the time being.

By TPS

An IDF soldier serving in the Armored Corps was killed during a training accident on Tuesday night in the north of the country, the IDF announced.

Sgt. Eitan Pichman, 19, of Be’er Sheva, a member of the 7th Armored division, was killed in an accident on the Golan Heights. Circumstances are as yet unclear.

During a company exercise, while the soldier was in the tank, for an unknown reason, the soldier was hit and severely injured in his head. After resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.

The commander of the Northern Command, Major General Amir Baram, held a preliminary investigation at the site of the accident.

As part of the initial investigation, he appointed Lt. Col. Shaul Israeli, commander of the 205th Brigade, as head of the team of experts who will investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event. The team’s conclusions will be presented to the Chief of Staff.

The military police also opened an investigation into the incident, at the end of which its findings will be forwarded to the military attorney’s office for examination.

All training involving armored combat vehicles has been halted in the IDF for the time being.

“The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to accompany it,” the military stated Wednesday.