IDF strikes terror targets in Syria and Lebanon

Israel Air Force experimental model of the F-35I stealth bomber at the Tel Nof Air Base. (IDF/Amit Agronov)

The IAF struck a Hamas weapons storage facility in Syria, and another attack targeted and eliminated Hezbollah terrorists in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon.

By JNS

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday attacked a facility in southern Syria belonging to the Gaza-based Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF said.

“A short while ago, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by the Intelligence Directorate and Northern Command, struck a Hamas weapons storage facility in the Deir Ali area of southern Syria. The weapons were intended for perpetrating terror attacks against IDF forces,” the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“The Palestinian terror organizations, led by Hamas, operate by exploiting Syrian territory to establish terrorist activities under Iranian direction,” the military added.

It went on to say that Israel will continue to strike Hamas “wherever it attempts to establish itself” and will act against terrorist efforts “to expand and strengthen [their forces].”

The Israeli Air Force on Saturday attacked Hezbollah forces in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“An IAF aircraft conducted an intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah operatives in the area of the Beqaa in Lebanon,” the statement read.

“The strike was conducted after the terrorists were operating in a strategic weapons manufacturing and storage site belonging to the terrorist organization,” the military continued.

“The activity at the site is a broad violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” it stressed, referring to the ceasefire terms with Hezbollah signed on Nov. 26.

“The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings,” the statement concluded.

This was the second consecutive day in which the IAF carried out attacks in the Land of the Cedars.

The Air Force conducted precision strikes overnight Friday inside Lebanon, targeting two sites containing Hezbollah weapons. The military did not specify the location of the sites.

On Monday, Israeli forces dismantled Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as part of the Israel Defense Forces’ ongoing defensive operations there, the military said.

Soldiers from the 769th “Hiram” Territorial Brigade and 7th “Storm from the Golan” Armored Brigade located weapons storage facilities containing what the IDF said were significant stockpiles of military equipment.

Additionally, Israeli forces killed several Hezbollah operatives in the area and detained individuals who posed a threat to their mission.