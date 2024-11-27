IDF thwarted Hezbollah’s efforts to produce chemical weapons – report

The source said that Hezbollah’s Radwan force were planning to use the weapons against civilians in Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An unsourced report on Channel 12 indicates the IDF thwarted an attempt by Hezbollah to produce chemical weapons they intended to use in an invasion of northern Israel.

The report did not indicate precisely where the weapons were found.

Hezbollah was reportedly at the early stages of the development of chemical weapons, and Israel’s intelligence and military are monitoring the threat.

An earlier report by Makor Rishon said Israeli troops discovered gas tanks, coveralls, and gas masks.

The report is derived from interviews with Israeli soldiers, although the IDF has denied the report.

In the first 12 hours of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah has already violated the agreement twice with a swift response from the IDF.

From the implementation of the truce, which was set to begin at 4:00 am on Wednesday morning, Hezbollah twice approached areas that were barred from them according to the agreement.

The ceasefire proposal requires Hezbollah to retreat to the area behind the Litani River.

The first violation occurred at 9:07 am when Hezbollah terrorists approached Kfarkela, which overlooks Metula.

David Azoulay, the leader of the Metula Council, addressed the ceasefire violation, stating, “Just a few minutes ago, eight vehicles and a motorcycle belonging to Hezbollah arrived at the ruins in Kfarkela. The IDF fired a warning shot to push them back. Nothing has changed since October 7.”

The IDF confirmed: “By the directive from the political echelon, the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon took effect at 04:00 today (Wednesday), and the IDF has been acting accordingly.”

“Over the past hour, the IDF detected a vehicle with several suspects in a restricted zone in Lebanese territory. IDF troops fired to prevent their movement, and the suspects subsequently left the area.”

“There have been no changes to the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.”

The second violation of the ceasefire took place at 12:08 when the IDF fired warning shots when Hezbollah suspects approached the Western section of the Israel-Lebanon border.

The IDF confirmed: “In the past few hours, the IDF detected suspects in southern Lebanon and fired at them.”