IDF will enter Rafah, vows Netanyahu, slamming allies who ‘forgot massacre of Jews’ on Oct. 7th

Israeli Prime Minister blasts allies who ‘deny Israel the right to defend itself against Hamas monsters.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took aim at allies of the Jewish state which have criticized its handling of the ongoing war against Hamas, accusing them of forgetting the atrocities committed by Gaza terrorists on October 7th.

Speaking at the weekly government meeting Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel has had to two a second front during the war to defend the Jewish state diplomatically.

“Since the start of the war, we have been fighting on two fronts – military and diplomatic. On the diplomatic front, until now we have succeeded in allowing our forces to fight in an unprecedented manner for five full months. However, it is no secret that the international pressure is increasing.”

“In the international community, there are those who are trying to stop the war now, before all of its goals have been achieved. They are doing so by hurling false accusations at the IDF, the Government of Israel and the Prime Minister of Israel.”

Netanyahu alluded to recent comments by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY-D), who last Thursday called for snap elections and Netanyahu’s ouster.

“They are doing so by means of an effort to bring about elections now, at the height of the war. They are doing this because they know that elections now will halt the war and paralyze the country for at least six months.”

“Then let it be clear: If we stop the war now, before all of its goals are achieved, this means that Israel will have lost the war, and this we will not allow. Therefore, we cannot, and will not, succumb to this pressure.”

The prime minister rejected international pressure on Israel to curb its counter-terror operations in the Gaza Strip, and vowed to move forward with the much-anticipated ground operation in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold in the coastal enclave.

“On the contrary, this simple truth only strengthens our determination to continue rejecting the pressure, and fighting to the end – to total victory. No international pressure will stop us from realizing all of the goals of the war: Eliminating Hamas, freeing all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel.”

“In order to do this, we will operate in Rafah. This is the only way to eliminate Hamas’s murderous brigades, and this is the only way to use the military pressure necessary to free all of our hostages.”

“Those who say that the action in Rafah will not occur are those who also said that we would not enter Gaza, or act in Shifa or in Khan Yunis, and that we would not resume the fighting after the lull.”

“Therefore, I reiterate: We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen.”

Netanyahu also lashed out at Israel’s allies abroad who have pressed the IDF to end its operations in Gaza and avoid an incursion into Rafah, accusing foreign leaders of forgetting the atrocities of October 7th that precipitated the current war.

“To our friends in the international community, I say: Are your memories that short? Have you so quickly forgotten October 7, the most horrific massacre of Jews since the Holocaust? Are you so quick to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the Hamas monsters? Have you so quickly lost your moral consciences?”

“Instead of pressuring Israel, which is fighting a war, the justice of which is unparalleled, against an enemy of unparalleled brutality, apply your pressure to Hamas and its patron – Iran. It is they who constitute a danger to the region and to the entire world.”