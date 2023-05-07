‘I’m a good person’: In France, Muslim migrant rapist shocked at his sentence

Westerners, too, are “shocked” by the sentence – but not for the same reason as Ahmed Khalef.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, FrontPage Magazine

The steep increase in the incidence of rapes in France is entirely a result of the rise in Muslim migrants from North Africa. Fifty percent of the crimes in Paris are now committed by “foreigners” – overwhelmingly maghrébins; in France’s second city, Marseille, 55 percent of crimes are committed by “foreigners,” also overwhelmingly maghrébins.

Muslims make up 9% of the population in France, but 70% of those who have been imprisoned for rape. They do not think they have done wrong; their French victims, after all, are Infidels, and their dress and mien are regarded by Muslims as come-hither invitations to sexual encounters.

An Algerian just convicted of rape at knifepoint by a Paris court was shocked at the verdict of 26 months in prison, astonished that someone as genuinely decent as himself could be punished for this slight infraction. His story can be found here: “‘I came to France to build a future’ – Algerian migrant who raped woman at knifepoint ‘shocked’ to be handed 26-month prison sentence,” by John Cody, Remix News, April 25, 2023:

After 35-year-old Algerian migrant Ahmed Khalef was convicted of raping a woman who was waiting for a tram in the French city of Bègles, he argued that he is a “good person” and that he was “shocked” at the length of his prison sentence.

“I am a good person,” said Khalef in court. On Monday, April 24, the Assize Court of Gironde found him guilty of rape under the threat of a weapon and violence against a person holding public authority.

However, he claimed not to “understand anything. I am shocked to find myself here and in prison for 26 months when I came to France to build a future.”

Yes, we, too, are “shocked” by the sentence – just a bit more than two years in prison for “rape under threat with a weapon” — but not for the same reason as Ahmed Khalef. We are shocked because we would expect at least a 10-year sentence; in some American states, rape in the first degree can bring a sentence of life imprisonment. But Ahmed Khalef, in Ahmed Khalef’s view, is “a good person.” He thinks 26 months is far too long a sentence.

Ahmed Khalef told the court in Gironde that he is deeply disappointed: He’s confused. He cannot understand why he should have received such a “harsh” sentence. After all, he “came to France to build a future.”

What kind of “future” do you think he had in mind? He is not an asylum seeker – there is no persecution or war in Algeria for him to have fled — but an economic migrant. He was hoping to “build a future” not through his own work, but based on the cornucopia of benefits the generous French welfare state provides: free or greatly subsidized housing, free medical care, free education (including language classes), unemployment benefits, and more. That is the future Ahmed Khalef was “building,” like millions of other Muslim migrants to France, by draining the French treasury of monies that could otherwise have gone to help the French poor and elderly, and even possibly be sufficient to allow the French to keep their retirement age of 62 years.

Note that Ahmed Khalef says nothing about being gainfully employed. Had he been, he would certainly have mentioned it at trial, as a point in his favor. His silence on this score undoubtedly means that, like many Muslim migrants in France, he was unemployed.

The case he was convicted for dates back to 2021. On Feb. 20 of that year, he approached a 20-year-old woman who was waiting for tram C at the Parc Mussonville stop in Bègles.

She became suspicious of the man and moved in front of the tram’s CCTV cameras, according to a report from French news outlet Sud Ouest. This did not deter Khalef, who pressed a knife into her back, dragged her into a park, and then proceeded to rape her by force.

Police had already been called to the scene after witnesses to the incident became concerned about the woman. The victim, who was in a state of shock, saw police walking with flashlights in the park and reported the incident to them.

A little earlier, his attacker had already set his sights on two young 18-year-old passengers by groping them and insulting them in Arabic.

The police indicated that when they moved in to arrest the perpetrator, he began biting his tongue, spitting blood at them, and resisting arrest; he then hit an officer on his nose, resulting in an injury.

‘A good education’

Khalef, who said he is an “only son” among seven sisters, told the court he is “a normal person” to whom his parents “gave a good education.”

Khalef may have been “a normal person” in Algeria, where women who are not Islamically correct in their clothing can be considered as fair game for male sexual predators, but in civilized France, his behavior is not that of “a normal person.”

As to that “good education” he claims his parents made sure he received, what does he mean? Was he taught useful skills that would make him employable? If so, why did he not find a job in France? Or didn’t he bother to look for work, preferring to receive the full panoply of welfare benefits instead?

He’s “shocked” to be treated in such a cruel and unfeeling manner. When he arrived in France, he expected to receive all kinds of benefits. And when he needed sexual release, he thought he’d take his pleasure with a French girl. He failed to understand that Infidel women are not to be treated, as the Pakistani groomers in the U.K. call them, as “easy meat.”

It’s all been a cultural misunderstanding. How can the French judges be so unfeeling when this was not at all what poor Ahmed Khalef, a self-described “good person,” ever expected? And doesn’t that 26 months in prison for acting as Muslim men understandably will act with women who are asking for it, such as this 20-year-old Infidel woman, seem awfully harsh? Does that sentence seem fair?

Where is the justice that the French are so proud of? Could his sentence be, alas, one more example of Islamophobia?