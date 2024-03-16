Imam fires at Israelis in Hebron on Shabbat, shot by IDF

A Palestinian terrorist shot at IDF soldiers from a cemetery in Hebron. (Twitter Screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Imam fired at Jews in Hebron on Saturday with a Kalashnikov rifle and was neutralized by the IDF before he caused any injuries or deaths.

Muhammad Nofal, the imam of Hebron’s al-Qassam mosque, hid behind a gravestone as he fired at Jewish residents.

IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox and troops carried out a full assessment of the scene and it has been reported that the IDF is searching for additional terrorists in the area.

Since October 7th, thousands of terrorist incidents have been reported in Judea and Samaria, most of which have been thwarted by the IDF before people were harmed.

Last week, a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated Givat Ronen in northern Samaria and tried to stab a Jewish resident.

The IDF set up roadblocks and searched for the terrorist.

The incident began when a terrorist was running after a resident of Givat Ronen and got within 200 feet of the playground before he was frightened by a dog and left the area.

The Givat Ronen leadership reported that “the terrorist, who planned to carry out a murder spree, miraculously escaped after being frightened by a resident’s dog.”

In a statement, the leadership demanded that the IDF immediately launch a “ground maneuver in all the villages of the area, and the city of Nablus [Shechem], similar to Gaza, to capture and destroy the terrorist infrastructure.”

Judea and Samaria saw a steep increase in terror attacks since last year, with the most shootings since the Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005, according to IDF data.