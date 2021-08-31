In secret deal with US, Taliban escorted Americans to Kabul airport

US soldiers prepare to board an aircraft Kabul's airport, Aug. 30, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Cooperation could not be publicized earlier for fear of inviting ISIS-K attacks.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

The U.S. reached a secret arrangement with the Taliban in which members of the radical Islamist group escorted Americans to the Kabul airport, two U.S. defense officials told CNN.

CNN reported that Americans being evacuated were instructed to gather at designated “muster points” near the airport where the Taliban would check their credentials and then guide them to a secret gate created for the evacuees.

“One of the key muster points was a Ministry of Interior building just outside on of the airport’s gates where nearby US forces were readily able to observe the Americans approach,” CNN reported.

The cooperation could not be reported earlier for fear of Taliban reaction to the publicity, and also so as not to draw attacks from ISIS-K.

The escort missions occurred several times each day, and one of CNN’s sources said the arrangement “worked beautifully.”

However, CNN added that it isn’t clear if some people presenting credentials such as U.S. passports or green cards were turned away by the Taliban.

CNN’s report didn’t indicate if the U.S. offered anything to the Taliban to secure their cooperation.

Separately, an informal group of American military and intelligence veterans, aid workers and State Dept. officials saved more than 700 Afghans threatened by the Taliban in what was called “The Pineapple Express.”