In thinly-veiled warning to Iran, Netanyahu vows to prevent future Holocaust

Israel will not ‘forget or forgive’ Holocaust deniers, Prime Minister Netanyahu says in annual Holocaust Remembrance Day statement, singling out one “enemy” seeking “the most lethal weapons.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a thinly-veiled warning to Iran Friday, vowing that as prime minister, he will not allow Israel’s “enemy” to obtain the “lethal weapon” needed to carry out a second Holocaust.

In a special message released Friday morning for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marking the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, Netanyahu vowed to never allow a repetition of the Holocaust, before repeatedly referencing Tehran and its nuclear program.

“Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day and exactly 78 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp,” said Netanyahu. “We in Israel mark this event by honoring the sacred memory of those who perished at the hands of a murderous Nazi regime. And we vow that this will never, ever, happen again to our people.”

“The difference now is that the Jewish people have the State of Israel. Israel protects itself by itself. We are a strong and vibrant nation and we have built up a powerful state that will not allow our enemies to inflict the very pain, suffering and devastating loss our people experienced during the Holocaust.”

Without naming Iran, Netanyahu warned “this enemy” that Israel will defend itself and take action to prevent Tehran from obtaining the “ability to carry out its murderous agenda.”

“And there are those who still call for our destruction, day in and day out. We will not cower in fear nor will we allow the threats of these tyrants to intimidate us.”

“For this enemy knows that at the end of the day, if needed, we can and will defend ourselves, and we will not allow our enemies to possess an ability to carry out its murderous agenda. We see them on their steady march towards obtaining the most lethal of weapons and I say to them here and now – we will stop you from obtaining them.”

“And we do not forget or forgive the evil deniers of the Holocaust, which for them,

one Holocaust was not enough.”

“On behalf of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, on behalf of the survivors and those who perished, I vow to you as Prime Minister of the one and only Jewish state, that we will remain vigilant, strong and never allow the Holocaust to happen again. Never.”