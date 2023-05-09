India to send 42,000 workers to Israel as Foreign Minister Cohen cuts state visit short over Gaza crisis

Israel signs deal with Indian government to bring 42,000 workers to Israel as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties.

By TPS

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen signed an agreement with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi on Tuesday to bring 42,000 Indian workers to Israel.

Cohen’s planned three-day diplomatic visit was cut short due to the escalating security situation following the killing by the Israeli military of three top Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Cohen is on his first official visit to India, where he was expected to engage in bilateral talks on strengthening relations between the two countries.

Instead, he will return to Israel immediately after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 42,000 workers coming to Israel will be employed in the areas of construction and nursing.

Cohen’s discussions focused on adding direct flights between the countries, continuing cooperation in agriculture and water management, and expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and cyber defense.

The two countries are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic ties.