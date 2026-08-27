Iran batters US intelligence network, inflicts billions in damage

Iranian missile and drone attacks during the war caused billions of dollars in damage to US intelligence sites and equipment across the Middle East, according to an NBC report, forcing Congress to allocate funding for repairs.

Targets reportedly included a CIA station in Riyadh and critical US radar and surveillance systems across the region, raising concerns in Washington over America’s ability to protect its intelligence infrastructure from sustained Iranian attacks.

The pressure has extended to US missile defenses: estimates indicate that by July, around 65% of available Patriot interceptors had been expended, while THAAD interceptor stocks had fallen by at least 38%.