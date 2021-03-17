‘Iran has capacity to annihilate Zionist regime,’ says top IRGC general

Major General Mohammad Bagheri announced to the Iranian media that his forces have “the capacities for the annihilation of the Zionist regime.”

By World Israel News Staff

On Tuesday, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Major General Bagheri sent “a congratulatory message” to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, touting Iran’s ability to destroy Israel.

“Before entering the second step of the [Islamic] Revolution, the capacities for the annihilation of the Zionist regime and, by God’s grace, the elimination of the fake, child-murdering and odious regime from the political geography of the region have been prepared,” said Bagheri’s message, quoted by Tasnim.

Bagheri sent the message to commemorate Guardians’ Day, adding, “No power is capable of defeating the dear guardians [IRGC forces].”

“A few weeks ago, the spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned the Zionist regime that it will definitely get its comeuppance for criminal actions against the Iranian nation,” continued the Tasnim report.

On Tuesday night, Syria blamed Israel for a major airstrike near the Damascus International Airport.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the attack was aimed at weapons depots belonging to Iran-backed militias.

Israel has struck Iran-linked military targets and terror infrastructure in Syria hundreds of times during the past several years, but rarely comments on the operations.

Iranian entrenchment in Syria and Lebanon remains a red line for Israel, which continues to confront Iranian proxies on its borders, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.