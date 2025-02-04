Iran mulling shortcuts to build nuclear bomb – report

US officials say intel indicates Tehran considering options for shortcuts to give it the option for a quick nuclear breakout capacity, amid fears Israel may decide to carry out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian nuclear officials are examining the possibility of establishing a rapid nuclear breakout capability, American officials say, a move which could potentially dramatically reduce the time it would take Iran to produce an atomic weapon.

The New York Times published a report Monday citing current and former American officials who said that new intelligence regarding Iran’s nuclear program indicates Tehran is secretly exploring the possibility of taking shortcuts in its development of nuclear weapons.

Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian heralded as a moderate compared to his predecessor, Ebrahim Raisi, has signalled his willingness to negotiate with the Trump administration for a new nuclear deal, replacing the 2015 agreement Trump bolted during his first term in office.

At the same time, amid fears Israel could strike Iran’s nuclear facility in the near future, the country’s top nuclear officials are said to have assembled a team of atomic scientists to gauge whether it is feasible to attempt a rapidly accelerated nuclear breakout towards an atomic weapon.

According to the report, Tehran hopes to cut the time needed to build a nuclear weapon down from a year or more to a matter of months.

But Iran has not yet committed to such a crash program, American officials cited by the report said, emphasizing that Iran is still limiting efforts in this regard to proof of concept.

In January, Rafael Grossi, director of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog group, warned that Iran is “pressing the gas pedal” on its nuclear enrichment efforts, after Iran informed the International Atomic Energy Agency that it was accelerating efforts to achieve 60% uranium enrichment, pushing its stores closer to the 90% weapons-grade level.