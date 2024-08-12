Iran now dominates refugee camps in Judea and Samaria, Israeli minister warns

Palestinian mourners and gunmen wave the green Hamas flag at the funeral of a Palestinian terrorist who was killed in an Israeli military raid in Nur Shams, October 20, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Israeli foreign minister warns that Iran is building an Islamist ‘terror front’ in Judea and Samaria to target Tel Aviv and other population centers.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel faces a growing threat from Islamist terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Israel’s foreign minister warned Monday, accusing Iran of expanding its support for the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror groups in order to open a “new eastern front” against Israel.

In a message posted to X/Twitter Monday afternoon, Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned of a “serious and dangerous situation” as Tehran “works to establish a new eastern terror front against Israel’s major population centers.”

Iran, Katz claimed, is working with the two Palestinian terror groups to create a channel for funneling weapons and money into Jordan and across the Jordan River into Judea and Samaria.

Hamas terrorists in Lebanon, under the direction of Iran, are working “to smuggle weapons and funds into Jordan with the aim of destabilizing the regime.”

“From Jordan, these weapons are then smuggled across the eastern border, flooding Judea and Samaria, particularly refugee camps, with dangerous weapons and large sums of money – aiming to create a pro-Iranian Islamic terror front, as they have done in Gaza, Lebanon, and other areas, targeting Tel Aviv and Israel’s major population centers.”

Via its proxies, Iran now controls refugee camps in Judea and Samaria “leaving the Palestinian Authority powerless to act.”

Israel, Katz continued, “must take terror hubs like the Jenin refugee camp and carry out a thorough operational campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure in the camp.”

“This is a shared interest of Israel, many regional states, and the entire free world – to halt the spread of Iran’s axis of evil.”

“At the same time, the construction of the eastern barrier along the border with Jordan must be expedited to prevent the smuggling of weapons from Jordan into Israel, which threatens both the Jordanian regime and the State of Israel.”

The comments come as the IDF mulls forming a new army division to secure the border between Israel and Jordan, following a deadly shooting attack in the Jordan Valley on Sunday.

The plan was drafted in part amid concerns over Iran’s weapons smuggling efforts on the Jordanian border.