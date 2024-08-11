One killed, one wounded in Jordan Valley shooting attack

Terrorist shooting near Mehola Junction in Israel’s Jordan Valley leaves one dead, one wounded.

By JNS

One Israeli was killed and another moderately wounded when terrorists shot at their vehicles near the Mehola Junction in the northern Jordan Valley on Sunday.

“A report was received of a shooting attack from a passing vehicle in the Mehola Junction area in the [sector of the Judea and Samaria Division’s 417th] Bekaa and Emekim Brigade,” the Israel Defense Forces stated.

Magen David Adom medics, working alongside IDF soldiers, declared the death of a man in his 20s and evacuated the moderately wounded victim—a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his lower body— to a hospital by helicopter, the emergency service said in a statement.

IDF soldiers made their way to the scene and opened a manhunt for the terrorists.

Last week, Palestinian terrorists twice tried to ambush IDF troops with remotely detonated roadside bombs near the Jordan Valley town of Beka’ot, located some 9 miles south-southwest of Mehola.

In the first six months of 2024, medical authorities recorded 3,272 terror attacks in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, including 1,868 cases of rock-throwing, 456 fire-bombings, 299 IED charges and 109 shootings.