Iran planning to attack Israel with ‘more powerful’ weapons: Report

Israeli security forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran hit a school in the town of Gedera, October 1, 2024. (Flash90/Liran Moldovan)

Iran planning for “more aggressive targeting” of Israeli military sites, in “strong and complex” attack.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran is gearing up for a large-scale attack on Israel that will involve more powerful weaponry which wasn’t used in the two previous strikes by Tehran on the Jewish State, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Last month, Iran launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Israel, damaging military sites and sending millions of Israelis into bomb shelters.

The only casualty of the attack was a Palestinian man who was killed by shrapnel in Jericho.

Some three weeks later, Israel responded with a counter-strike which was said to have destroyed much of Iran’s air defense systems and crippled numerous drone and missile manufacturing sites.

Although Iran initially signaled that it would not respond to the Israeli strike, because it had not targeted the country’s nuclear facilities or oil assets, Tehran has recently changed its rhetoric and is now insisting that it will retaliate.

Four Iranian soldiers and a security guard were killed in the Israeli attack.

“Our military lost people, so they need to respond,” an Iranian official, speaking anonymously, told the Journal.

The source said that Tehran is planning to use more powerful warheads and weapons in its next attack on the Jewish State.

He confirmed previous reports that Iran is planning to use Iraqi territory for at least part of the operation, but added that Iran would be increasing the intensity of the attack.

The upcoming attack will likely target Israeli military sites, “but much more aggressively than last time.”

An Egyptian official told the Journal that Iran warned the country to expect a “strong and complex” attack on Israel.

Despite the threats, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hinted that an end to the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza would lead Iran to scale back its attack.

“If [the Israelis] reconsider their behavior, accept a ceasefire and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response,” Pezeshkian said in a statement carried by state-controlled news outlet IRNA.