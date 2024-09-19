Iran sent hacked Trump docs to Biden-Harris campaign to help her win

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

While Iran is happy to play divide and conquer, it is pretty clear that the terror state wants to help Kamala win.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

In August, I wrote ‘Iran is Helping the Kamala Campaign’. Iran’s terrorist arm had hacked into the Trump campaign, stole vetting documents for J.D. Vance and began feeding them to the media.

But apparently it didn’t stop there, but sent documents directly to staffers with the Biden-Harris campaign.

The official intel community position is that Iran is out “to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process”.

While Iran is happy to play divide and conquer, it is pretty clear that the terror state wants to help Kamala win.

Over the past 5 years, Iran has:

Tried to assassinate Trump and former administration officials.

Set up fake news sites promoting Kamala and bashing Trump.

Tried to hack election systems.

Carried out a false flag campaign against Trump in Florida in the last election.

One might get the impression that the ‘Death to America’ regime has a candidate it wants to lose and another candidate it wants to see win.