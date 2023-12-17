Iran terror chief threatens ‘imminent collapse’ of Israel

‘People have rallied against Zionists even next to the White House and in the streets of London and Europe.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps chief Hossein Salami threatened in an address on Thursday that Israel is on the brink of ‘imminent collapse’

Salami added that “[Zionists] are so weak that they cannot bear the existence of Palestinian women and children,” which he believes is “a clear sign” of the “collapse of the fake Israeli regime.”

In addition, Salami said that the Israel-Hamas war was causing worldwide disgust with the Jewish State, and added, “The world’s hatred of Zionists is not confined to Muslims anymore.”

Concerning anti-Israel rallies in many cities, Salami said, “People have rallied against Zionists even next to the White House and in the streets of London and Europe.”

Earlier in the week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the Doha Forum that the conflict was expanding to include the entire region, given the participation of Lebanon and Yemen in the war.

In an interview with Becky Anderson of CNN, the Foreign Minister said, “At any moment, there is a possibility of a big explosion in the region, one not controllable by any party.”

On Saturday, Iran claimed it assassinated a Mossad agent without releasing the identity of the spy, according to the Associated Press.

Iran’s judiciary body said they caught the Mossad agent, charged him with handling classified information, and executed him in in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

Last week, Mossad confirmed that two Iranian nationals arrested by Cypriot police were members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and were planning to attack Jews and Israelis on the island.

The arrest of the two Iranian men gathering intelligence on Jewish and Israeli targets in Cyprus last month was reported by the newspaper Kathimerini Cyprus.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office released a statement on behalf of the Mossad, “The Cypriot security and enforcement agencies thwarted, in partnership with the Mossad for intelligence and special functions, an Iranian terrorist infrastructure that planned to carry out attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Cyprus.”

The Mossad statement continued, “Thanks to the preventive activity and the arrest of the cell by the security services in Cyprus, a great deal of information was received, which led to the exposure of the terrorists, the methods of operation, the targets of the attack, and the Iranian plan to cause the killing of innocents in Cyprus and other arenas.”