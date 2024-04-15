Iran tries to make good on its ‘Death to Israel’ chant

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

Now the proxy war that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been fighting against the state of Israel is out in the open, as Iran rained rockets and drones upon Israel Saturday night.

The attack had little effect, but as events unfold, however, one overarching fact remains paramount: none of this would be happening if it weren’t for Old Joe Biden’s determination to appease and enable the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Biden has already told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the U.S. will not support any Israeli counterattack upon Iran, despite the fact that, as Daniel Greenfield has noted, there will be more attacks from the Islamic Republic.

And that is just the latest on an ever-lengthening list of telling indications that Old Joe and his henchmen are not really on the side of Israel at all, despite their public protestations, but are doing their best to ensure that Israel cannot attain its goal of destroying Hamas, and that the jihad terror group will survive to murder more Israeli civilians in the future.

And not just Israelis.

Iran has its sights on America as well, although no one in the Biden regime seems to be concerned about that fact, or even aware of it.

As Iranian rockets and drones made their way to Israel Saturday evening, members of the Iranian Majlis (parliament) screamed not just “Death to Israel,” but also “Death to America” and, in a nod to the foundational ideology behind the conflict that Western analysts steadfastly and unanimously ignore, “Congratulations to the warriors of Islam.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Khamenei, has emphasized that these are not just empty slogans or meaningless braggadocio.

In a nationally televised address last November, he explained: “The situation between America and Iran is this: When you chant ‘Death to America!,’ it is not just a slogan – it is a policy. I have stated the reasons previously. For many years, from the 1940s to the 1970s – that is 30 years – the Americans did everything they could do against the Iranian nation. They hit Iran in any way they could – financially, economically, politically, scientifically, and morally.”

Oh yeah, America has been hitting Iran very hard.

You remember how hard Barack Obama hit the mullahs, when he delivered $1.8 billion in unmarked bills to them in the dead of night.

Old Joe has resumed Obama’s hard-hitting stance, releasing $6 billion in frozen funds to the Islamic Republic several months before the Iran-financed October 7 jihad massacre in Israel, and another $10 billion in March 2024, long after Iran’s proxy war against Israel had begun.

Then there was the fact that the Biden regime recently refrained from having the U.S. veto a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Israel.

A ceasefire in Gaza would allow Hamas to survive.

It would amount to a massive Israeli defeat and could lead to the ultimate demise of the Jewish state.

The regime also has forced Israel to abandon or at least postpone its plans to invade Rafah, where there are active Hamas combat units.

The war might have been over by now, and Hamas destroyed, were it not for the regime’s insistence that military actions be halted so that humanitarian aid can be given to the citizens of Rafah, despite abundant documentation of the fact that Hamas is confiscating the lion’s share of that aid and using it for its own purposes, thereby prolonging the conflict.

The Biden regime is desperately afraid that standing with Israel will hurt its chances of inflicting more pain upon the American people for four more years.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who infamously said that he was “happy” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis, declared at a November pro-Hamas rally: “No cease-fire, no votes. No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania.”

These were, of course, the states that allowed Old Joe to pretend to be president over the last three years.

Awad concluded: “No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a ceasefire now.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Gaza City) added: “The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Old Joe has heard the threats, and is willing to destroy a seventy-five-year-old alliance, and embolden one of America’s foremost enemies as a result.

But even before the threats started, Biden showed himself to be anxious to embolden the “Death to America” crowd.

And why not? After all, that’s the goal he has been working toward all these years himself.