Iranian ambassador blinded by Hezbollah beeper blast – report

Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Amani is seen in a blood-spattered white shrit, with bandages over his eyes, being taken to a hospital (Screenshot/X)

Iranian ambassador’s injuries prove clear link between Iran and the Hezbollah terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was seriously wounded during the coordinated explosion of beepers used by Hezbollah members on Tuesday, with international media reports indicating that he was left blinded by the blast.

According to a New York Times report, Ambassador Mojtaba Amani lost one eye in the explosion. His surviving eye was seriously damaged, leaving him with extremely limited vision.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, the Iranian government admitted that Amani was wounded in the incident, but downplayed the severity of his injuries and said he was “in good general condition” after being treated at a hospital.

That false narrative was repeated by Amani’s wife, Narges Ghadirian, who wrote on X that her husband was “slightly injured, but thank God he is all right and the danger has passed.”

Some unconfirmed reports are reporting that the Iran ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani has been injured in his eyes after checking his beeper potentially making him blind. We will confirm as we know. pic.twitter.com/biXkeE192I — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 17, 2024

Hossein Soleimani, who heads the IRGC’s news website Mashregh, confirmed on X that Amani had been seriously wounded, several hours after the blasts.

“Unfortunately the injuries sustained by Iran’s ambassador were extremely severe and in his eyes,” Soleimani wrote.

Tehran is planning to repatriate Amani on an emergency flight for additional medical care at a hospital in Iran.

The fact that Amani was in possession of a beeper that exploded demonstrates the deep ties between Iran and the Hezbollah terror group.

Two members of the IRGC confirmed to the New York Times that the beepers were only used by Hezbollah operatives and members.

Iran is a long-time patron of Hezbollah, providing them with training, funding, and weapons for use against Israel.

But Iran has often claimed that Hezbollah is not their proxy group, characterizing them as an Islamic resistance organization fighting for Lebanon, rather than at the behest of Tehran.

Lebanon and Iran have blamed Israel for the explosions, which killed at least 9 people and injured some 3,000 more.

Israel has refused to comment on the incident.