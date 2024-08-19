Iranian-funded terror brigades threaten Judea and Samaria

Armed Palestinian terrorists parade in the Jenin refugee camp in Judea and Samaria, June 19, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Iran has poured millions of dollars into funding numerous terror brigades based in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin.

By World Israel News Staff

New terror groups launching deadly attacks on Israeli troops and civilians are emerging in Judea and Samaria, in large part due to generous funding from Iran.

Tehran is a major supporter of global terror, training, funding, and supplying military aids to proxy groups such as Hezbollah, the Houthis, and various Shia-aligned militias in Iraq and Syria.

The Iranian regime is also a longtime supporter of Hamas, with the terror group’s head Ismail Haniyeh recently being assassinated in Tehran.

But now, Iran’s reach has expanded beyond countries such as Lebanon and Syria, with Iranian funding directly tied to Palestinian terror groups in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report in Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, Iran has poured millions of dollars into funding numerous terror brigades based in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jenin.

Iran also ensures that their proxies in Judea and Samaria are armed with weapons illegally smuggled from Jordan.

These local terror groups have sophisticated internal structures, which include weapons experts, commanders who plan attacks against the IDF and Israeli civilians, financiers, and even those who are tasked with managing the groups’ social media accounts, which are aimed at recruiting more terrorists and rife with incitement.

Additionally, these cells often employ children or young teens as “observers,” who scout out Palestinian Authority police or IDF activity and report back to the terrorists.

The terror brigades are inspired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s operations in the Gaza Strip, and are attempting activity which was previously unheard of in Judea and Samaria.

The Iranian-backed groups are attempting to dig tunnels to avoid checkpoints, burying explosives on roads frequented by the IDF and Israeli civilians, then detonating them, and trying to manufacture and launch rockets.

The Israeli army and intelligence services have recently stepped up their efforts against these terror brigades, with greater numbers of counter-terror raids into PA-held municipalities – a previously rare occurrence.