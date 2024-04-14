Iranian missile attack leaves 10-year-old girl seriously injured in southern Israel

An Iron Dome aerial-defense battery fires interceptor missiles against rockets fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon, as seen over Kiryat Shmona, March 5, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Magen David Adom medics treated the 10-year-old in Arad.

By JNS

A 10-year-old Bedouin girl was seriously wounded on Saturday night by the Islamic Republic’s aerial assault on Israel, apparently by an Iranian rocket.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the girl in the southern city of Arad.

Iran dispatched more than a hundred unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory towards Israel on Saturday night, in a much-anticipated response to the April 1 killing of several IRGC officers in Syria.

In addition, numerous ballistic and cruise missiles were launched from Iranian territory towards Israel, marking the first ever direct strike by Iran on Israel not carried out through a proxy or from a third-party state’s territory.

Israelis woke in the early hours of Sunday morning to the sound of sirens and booms and retreated to bomb shelters as the IDF reported that Iranian missiles had been intercepted.

Explosions have been reported across the country, with Israel’s Home Front Command advising civilians to remain in shelters during the Iranian attacks.

“I remind you that no matter where the threat is launched from, when an alarm sounds you must enter the shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes. We will update in real-time if you are required to stay there for a longer period,” said IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.