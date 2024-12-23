Iraqi militias announce end to attacks on Israel – report

Fearing blowback from the incoming Trump administration and wary of the new Sunni regime in Syria, Iran-backed paramilitary groups in Iraq announce a halt to military operations abroad, including against Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Iraqi militias aligned with Iran are suspending their military operations in Syria, as well as their attacks against Israel, according to a report Monday by a Lebanese media outlet associated with an Iranian proxy force.

The report, published by the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper, cited a senior militia official who said that pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, including the Al-Nujaba Movement, have decided on a strategic pause in their actions against Israel, and to refrain from getting involved in internal Syrian affairs following the toppling of the Assad regime.

This decision follows discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and aligns with directives from Iran, which reportedly has given the Iraqi militias freedom of action to determine their own policies.

The official cited concerns over the direction of the incoming Trump administration as one of the reasons for the decision.

“The factions have decided not to interfere in Syrian affairs and to monitor the situation from a distance while also awaiting the policy directions of US President-elect Donald Trump, particularly regarding the Middle East and Iran.”

“The resistance will stop military operations against Israel as part of its support for Gaza and will not interfere in political changes in Syria,” the official continued.

Despite this de-escalation, the militias assert their opposition to the presence of U.S. forces in Iraq, and declined to make any statements regarding suspending their attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria.

The decision to halt operations against Israel marks a major shift, just a month after two of the largest pro-Iranian militias in Iraq pushed back against calls by the al-Sudani government to refrain from attacking Israel.