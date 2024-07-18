Is US Muslim NGO funneling money to terrorists?

American Muslims for Palestine suffers legal defeat, as judge rules that the organization is obligated to turn over financial documents to investigators.

By World Israel News Staff

A Virginia judge ruled on Tuesday that a pro-Palestinian NGO must turn over crucial financial records to the state’s attorney general, who has charged that the group is funneling money to international terror groups.

The landmark ruling came as American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), a group based in Falls Church, Virginia that is financing and organizing anti-Israel protests throughout the U.S., has come under scrutiny regarding its financial practices.

Republican attorney general Jason Miyares said in a media statement that his office had launched an investigation into AMP shortly after the October 7th attacks, specifically focused on probing the group “for fundraising without proper registration and for potentially violating Virginia’s charitable solicitation laws, including benefitting or providing support to terrorist organizations.”

Miyares told Jewish Insider that he was “pleased with the court’s decision,” which marks a critical step towards his office securing information about donors to the group and the use of its funds, which the organization has so far refused to provide authorities.

The ruling states that AMP is obligated to hand over documents related to its “finances, organizational structure and governance, its solicitation activities, and its potential ties to terrorist organizations.”

But despite that decision, an attorney for AMP said that the organization would not be forthcoming in sharing those assets.

Separately, AMP is currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the family of David Broim, an American citizen who was murdered in a 1996 terror bombing at a bus stop in Judea and Samaria.

Boim’s family filed a lawsuit charging that AMP serves as a front for various terror groups, including the Islamic Association of Palestine, and seeks to collect damages worth $156 million.