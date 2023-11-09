Islamic Jihad teases possible release of two Israeli captives

13-year-old boy and 77-year-old woman may be freed, Gaza terror group says, as US continues to push for ‘pauses’ in Israel’s counter-terror operation in Gaza.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Terrorists in Gaza hinted at the possible release of two Israeli civilians held captive since October 7th.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization release a video message announcing their plans to free Yagil Yaakov, a 13-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was kidnapped, along with his 16-year-old brother, Or Yaakov.

In addition, the terror group said it is planning to release 77-year-old Hanna Katzir, also a resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

“I am miss my family and my friends like crazy and I love them, and I want to say, ‘Thank you,” Yaakov said in a video released by the terrorist organization.

The video, which also features Katzir, includes what appears to be scripted criticism of the Israeli government and the IDF’s campaign against Hamas, along with praise of Islamic Jihad’s treatment of the captives in Gaza, prompting the families of both the captives to request that media outlets not publish the footage.

“I send you my warmest regards,” Katzir said in the video. “And I hope that I will be able to see you next week.”

Both Yaakov and Katzir have preexisting medical conditions which have prompted heightened concerns for their welfare while in captivity.

Yaakov’s family has stated that he suffers from a life-threatening allergy, while Katzir has limited mobility and regularly takes medication.

Katzir, a mother of three and grandmother of six, lost her husband, Rami, who was murdered during the October 7th invasion