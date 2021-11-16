Islamic Jihad terrorist killed in shootout with IDF troops

The terrorist was identified as Saddam Hussein Bani Uda, 26.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS and World Israel News Staff

An terrorist affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the town of Tubas in Samaria during an exchange of fire with IDF troops who were on an operation to arrest wanted suspects in the town, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported.

The troops came under fire from a passing vehicle and shot back, killing the terrorist, according to the report.

The terrorist reportedly killed was identified as Saddam Hussein Bani Uda, 26.

Two suspected were arrested during the operation.

In related news, the police’s elite Yamam counterterrorism unit and IDF forces operated in the city of Shechem (Nablus) on Monday night to arrest a terror suspect. The terrorist tried to escape from the forces, who fired and injured him.

The suspect was evacuated for medical treatment, at the end of which he will be transferred for questioning by the Shin Bet the security service.

The Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency reported that a “youth” was shot and injured in the knee during clashes with Israeli forces surrounding the arrest.

The report claimed that “dozens of others” were treated at the scene for tear gas inhalation, fired by the Israeli forces.