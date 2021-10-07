Israel alerts diplomatic missions abroad of potential Iranian attacks: Report

Israeli diplomats working abroad were told to remain on high alert.

By World Israel News Staff

Following the arrest of an Azari national suspected of planning to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus, Israel has warned all of its diplomatic missions around the world of a potential attack in the near future, Channel 12 reported Wednesday evening.

Specifically, Israeli diplomats working abroad were told to remain on high alert.

Israel’s intelligence community firmly believes the arrested Azari is a professional hitman who was hired by Iran to carry out attacks against Israelis living in Cyprus.

“I can clarify on behalf of the security establishment, that this was an act of terror that was orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus,” a statement issued by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett earlier this week, read.

The following day, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid stated that the plot was orchestrated by Iran as an act of revenge for the killing of Iran’s chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in 2020. He noted that the incident was a “warning signal” for Israel but stressed that “the State of Israel knows how to protect its citizens.”

Still, he said, “What is important is that Israelis are cautious and listen carefully to warnings by security forces and the defense establishment.”

The incident in Cyprus is the latest example of the growing tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran.

Earlier this year, as Israelis were able to travel abroad following the country’s rapid vaccination campaign, the country’s National Security Council issued a travel advisory to Israeli citizens abroad, warning of a potential attack by Iran against Israelis abroad. The warning followed February’s attack on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman attributed to Iran.

Last week, while attending the World Peace Forum in Normandy, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, reportedly told Israel’s Maariv that “the war with Israel has already started.”

Sharon Wrobel/The Algemeiner contributed to this report.