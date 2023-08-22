Israel arrests terrorists who murdered beloved kindergarten teacher, mother of 3

Family and friends attend the funeral of Batsheva Nigri, who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack near Hebron Monday, at the Gush Etzion Regional Cemetery in Kfar Etzion ,August 21, 2023. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

A second victim was seriously injured.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli kindergarten teacher and critically injuring another man in a drive-by shooting were arrested overnight, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Tuesday morning.

According to the Shin Bet, Israel’s Security Agency, the two suspects are relatives from Hebron. The announcement said the two linked themselves to the attack and handed over the weapon that was used.

The drive-by shooting at a traffic junction in the Mount Hebron area on Monday morning killed Batsheva Nigri, a 41-year-old kindergarten teacher and mother of three. She and her six-year-old daughter hitched a ride with 39-year-old Aryeh Gottlieb, a resident of nearby Beit Hagai.

Leib, 39, is being treated at Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center,where his condition was stabilized although still serious. Nigri’s daughter was unharmed, which emergency responders called “miraculous.” Authorities said the car was hit by 22 bullets.

Nigri was laid to rest in Kfar Etzion south of Jerusalem.

The attack comes in the wake of a deadly shooting attack in the Palestinian village of Huwara. Shay Silas Nigreker, 60, and his 28-year-old son, Aviad, were shot and killed at close range at a carwash on Saturday. The two were laid to rest in Ashdod on Sunday.

Israeli security forces are still searching for the killers.