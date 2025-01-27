Israel bans plane landings at Paphos, Cyprus fearing security concerns

The Israeli government currently does not advise against traveling to Paphos, and the decision to prohibit Israeli carriers from landing there reportedly stems from security considerations related to the airport.

By JNS

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) banned Israeli airlines on Monday from landing at Paphos International Airport in southwestern Cyprus due to unspecified security concerns, according to Hebrew media reports.

The ISA ordered Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir to “concentrate flights to and from Cyprus at Larnaca Airport based on various security considerations,” according to a statement cited by Ynet.

The ISA directive would remain in place for the entire month of January but could possibly be extended, according to Mako, a Channel 12 News outlet.

El Al had already redirected its Cyprus flights to Larnaca for several days, informing its passengers in announcements before takeoff and offering them transportation by bus to Paphos, according to the report.

The Israeli government currently does not advise against traveling to Paphos, and the decision to prohibit Israeli carriers from landing there reportedly stems from security considerations related to the airport.

Israel’s National Security Council has said that since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, many Israelis have temporarily relocated to Cyprus, raising concerns about Iranian terror activity there.

In June, Hezbollah terror leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened that Cyprus would be considered “a part of the war” if Nicosia continued to allow Jerusalem to use its airports and bases for military exercises.