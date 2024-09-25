Israel beginning ‘new stage’ of battle against Hezbollah, says general

The commander of the IDF’s forces on the northern front says Israel is beginning a ‘new stage’ in its battle against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s military is entering a “new stage” in its military campaign against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, a senior IDF officer said yesterday.

On Tuesday, Major General Ori Gordin, chief of the IDF’s Northern Command, visited the field office of the army’s 7th Brigade and met with the brigade’s soldiers and officers during a readiness exercise near the Lebanese frontier.

During his visit, Gordin held an operational assessment with brigade officers, discussing the force’s preparedness for a new major operation on the northern front aimed at restoring security to the Galilee and enabling the roughly 70,000 evacuees to return home, an IDF spokesperson said.

Gordin said the IDF was at the cusp of a “new stage” in the conflict with Hezbollah, following major escalations between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We are beginning a new stage in the battle, and we are in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows,” Gordin said. “We have entered a new phase of the campaign and we are now in the midst of Operation Northern Arrows.”

“The operation began with a significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities, focusing on their firepower capabilities, and a very significant hit on the organization’s commanders and operatives.”

“In light of this, we need to change the security situation, and we must be fully prepared for maneuvers and action.”

On Monday and Tuesday, Israeli warplanes pounded hundreds of Hezbollah positions across southern and eastern Lebanon, targeting buildings – including private homes – used to store missiles and rockets.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, more than 570 people were killed in the airstrikes, with over 1,600 others injured.

On Friday, the IDF bombed a Beirut gathering of members of the Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, killing sixteen terrorists, including two senior Radwan officers.

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, thousands of Hezbollah operatives were injured and dozens killed after pagers and radios issued by the terrorist group simultaneously exploded in three apparent Israeli attacks.