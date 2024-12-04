Israel begins reopening northern national parks after year-long closure

Teams are still inspecting trails for potential hazards, such as missile debris, and visitors are warned not to touch any suspicious objects they may encounter and to report such findings immediately to the authorities.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

National parks and reserves in northern Israel began reopening to the public on Wednesday for the first time in a year since Hezbollah rocket barrages forced their closure.

“The opening of the nature sites and parks in the north is an exciting and hopeful moment for all of us. After a difficult year of constant fighting and many challenges, the opportunity to once again travel through the spectacular landscapes of the north is a ray of light of a renewed connection to our nature, land and heritage,” said Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.

The first wave of reopened sites includes Baram National Park, Hula Nature Reserve, Achziv National Park, Yechiam National Park, Tel Hazor National Park, Nahal Amud Nature Reserve, and Nimrod Fortress National Park.

Other sites, such as the Ein Afek and Tel Dan nature reserves, will remain closed for restoration and safety assessments.

The reopening is being carried out under Home Front Command guidelines. Teams are still inspecting trails for potential hazards, such as missile debris and visitors are warned not to touch any suspicious objects they may encounter and to report such findings immediately to the authorities.

“Going out to nature reserves and national parks allows us to disconnect from routine and connect with the beauty of Israeli nature,” said Raya Shurki, Director General of the Nature and Parks Authority.

Among the sites reopening are the Hula Nature Reserve, known for its wetlands and is popular for birdwatchers. Tel Hazor National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to the ruins of the biblical city of Hazor.

Nimrod Fortress National Park, on the slopes of Mount Hermon, features the impressive ruins of a medieval fortress. And Baram National Park, located in the Upper Galilee, features well-preserved ancient ruins of a Roman-era village.

But the reopening of the parks is bittersweet for the Authority. One of its workers, Ohad Yahalomi, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz home on October 7. A dual US-Israeli national, Yahalomi turned 50 while in captivity.

Fires sparked by the barrages have scorched forests that are home to rare and endangered wildlife.

In the 14 months since Hamas’s October 7 attack, Hezbollah fired more than 16,500 rockets, killing 77 people and injuring approximately 757. Wildfires sparked by the barrages burnt around 230 million square meters of land. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel were displaced from their homes.