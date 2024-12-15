Israel closes its embassy in Ireland over Dublin’s ‘extreme anti-Israel policies’

Israeli foreign minister orders shuttering of Israel’s embassy in Dublin more than half a year after Jerusalem recalled its ambassador to Ireland following its recognition of unilateral Palestinian statehood.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is poised to close its embassy in Ireland, the country’s foreign affairs chief announced Sunday as the diplomatic row between the two countries continues.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) castigated what he called the “extreme anti-Israel policy of the Irish government.” He blamed Dublin for the chilly relations between the two countries.

“The antisemitic actions and rhetoric that Ireland is taking against Israel are based on delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state and on double standards,” Sa’ar said in a statement Sunday.

“Ireland has crossed all red lines in its relationship with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in promoting bilateral relations with the countries of the world according to priorities that are also derived from the attitude of the various countries towards it.”

Sa’ar spoke out days after the Irish cabinet voted last week to join South Africa’s petition to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The petition accuses Israel of committing acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip during its ongoing war against the Hamas terror organization.

In his announcement Sunday, Sa’ar also said Israel was preparing to open a new embassy in Moldova to replace the existing facility.

The foreign minister drew a comparison between the downgrade of diplomatic ties with Ireland and the upcoming upgrade of Israel’s mission to Moldova.

“There are countries that are interested in strengthening their ties with Israel and do not yet have an Israeli embassy,” Sa’ar said. “We will adjust the Israeli diplomatic structure of our missions while giving weight, among other things, to the approach and actions of the various countries towards Israel in the political arena.”