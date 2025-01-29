Israel demands Hamas clarify condition of hostage mother Shiri Bibas and children

The Bibas family, among those still held captive in Gaza. (Courtesy)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has demanded information and clarity on the status of hostage mother Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir.

The first phase of the hostage release deal was meant to prioritize women, children, the elderly, and the ill. Although Shiri Bibas and her children were on the list of the 33 hostages slated for release in the initial stage, their absence from previous releases has been noted.

Hamas reported that 25 of the 33 hostages slated for release are alive and would return in the first part of the agreement, while the bodies of deceased captives would be handed over later.

Last week, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed “grave concerns” over the fate of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir.

The Israeli government is insisting on clarity regarding their status so that they can provide answers to the family.

Relatives of the Bibas family expressed that their “world came crashing down” when Shiri and her children were not on the list of hostages slated for release on Saturday.

Yarden Bibas, Shiri Bibas’s husband and the father of the children, is scheduled to be released later in the first phase of the hostage deal.

On Saturday night, relatives of the Bibas family released a statement criticizing the Israeli media for not addressing “our pain, our struggle, and, most importantly, the urgent need to address the complexity and tragedy of their absence from the list.”

The statement continued, “Does the profound worry for their lives override the fact that they are innocent civilians in captivity who must be brought home?” they asked. “Does the deep concern for Shiri’s life erase the need to show her photo as a kidnapped civilian in Gaza, whose fate remains uncertain?”

“The answer is—no.”

The statement went on to express happiness over the release of four female soldiers–Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag–on Saturday night, while resolving to continue fighting for the return of the Bibas family.

“Liri, Daniela, Naama, and Karina — We are waiting to see you smile, surrounded by love, back home with your amazing families. Shiri, Yarden, Ariel, and Kfir — We will keep hoping and fighting for your return. It’s not over until it’s over,” the relatives’ statement concluded.