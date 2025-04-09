Search

WATCH: Trump freezes tariffs for 90 days, raises China’s to 125%

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-freezes-tariffs-for-90-days-raises-chinas-to-125/
Email Print

President Trump froze all retaliatory tariffs for three months on countries willing to negotiate with the United States and address any slights perceived by the president.



>