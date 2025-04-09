WATCH: Trump freezes tariffs for 90 days, raises China’s to 125%

President Trump froze all retaliatory tariffs for three months on countries willing to negotiate with the United States and address any slights perceived by the president.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “We’ve given 90 days… the United States will negotiate in good faith… What I am certain of is that what China is doing will affect their economy much more than it will ours.” pic.twitter.com/nxogIp2UBd — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2025

SEC. BESSENT: “Do not retaliate & you will be rewarded. Every country in the world wants to come & negotiate. We are willing to hear you. We are going to go down to a 10% baseline tariff for them & China will be raised to 125% due to their insistence on escalation.” pic.twitter.com/55cJc2C0Xm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 9, 2025