WATCH: Trump freezes tariffs for 90 days, raises China's to 125% April 9, 2025 President Trump froze all retaliatory tariffs for three months on countries willing to negotiate with the United States and address any slights perceived by the president.Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: "We've given 90 days… the United States will negotiate in good faith… What I am certain of is that what China is doing will affect their economy much more than it will ours." pic.twitter.com/nxogIp2UBd— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 9, 2025SEC. BESSENT: "Do not retaliate & you will be rewarded. Every country in the world wants to come & negotiate. We are willing to hear you. We are going to go down to a 10% baseline tariff for them & China will be raised to 125% due to their insistence on escalation." pic.twitter.com/55cJc2C0Xm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 9, 2025 ChinatariffsTrump administration