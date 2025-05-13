Israel deports anti-Israel British activist

A 35-year-old British tourist and anti-Israel activist in custody in Israel. (Israel Police)

“The games are over,” declares Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, after a pro-BDS, anti-Israel activist was deported following her arrest in Judea.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A British national was deported from Israel Tuesday morning, after she was arrested in Judea while refusing to obey instructions from Israeli security forces in a closed military zone.

The suspect, a 35-year-old anti-Israel activist and advocate of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel, was arrested recently in the South Hebron Hills area of Judea.

Police say the woman entered a closed military zone and refused to identify herself when confronted by Israeli security personnel. During the incident, the suspect also threatened and Israeli security coordinator.

After she was taken into police custody, investigators found the suspect’s phone contained anti-Israel content, and numerous anti-Israel posts on her social media accounts, including calls for action against Israeli soldiers and police officers.

The woman was later transferred to the Interior Ministry’s Population and Immigration Authority, which expelled her from the country Tuesday morning, returning her home to Britain.

“During questioning, it was discovered that the suspect had uploaded social media posts against police and IDF soldiers, and was part of an organization calling to boycott the State of Israel,” the police department announced.

“In the wake of what arose during the investigation, [immigraiton authorities] decided to deport her.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose portfolio includes authority over the police department, praised the Judea and Samaria district officers who arrested the activist.

A” British tourist who called on social media to boycott Israel and posted messages against IDF soldiers and Israeli police was arrested and deported from the country,” Ben-Gvir said Tuesday.

“Kudos to the Judea and Samaria District police officers for their swift and determined action. Whoever acts against the State of Israel will face a tough police response. The games are over!”