Israel eliminates Nukhba commandos who led Oct. 7 attacks

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli soldiers killed several Hamas commandos who participated in the October 7 massacres in a series of raids, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday morning.

The most prominent among them were identified as Ahmed Musa, a Nukhba company commander, Amr Alhandi, a Nukhba platoon commander, who were in the area of Jabaliya, and Mohammed Kahlout, who led what the IDF called a “sniper array.”

Musa commanded the attack on the IDF’s Zikim base, and was leading attacks on Israeli forces in the western area of Jabaliya, the IDF said.

The IDF also said it destroyed a rocket launcher hidden in a shipping container found on a Gaza beach and another launcher found adjacent to residential buildings in Gaza’s Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant disclosed that the military has started employing new methods to reach Hamas terrorists located in attack tunnels, as well as to eliminate the subterranean passageways.

“This will continue and improve in the coming days,” Gallant said. “Our forces are working to find unique solutions for these missions, they are working and succeeding. I repeat: We will reach every person who has acted against the citizens of Israel—anyone who kidnapped and harmed women and children. We will get to them all, whether it takes a week, a month, a year, and if necessary, even years. We will not let anyone go. We will eliminate them [terrorists] all, they have no place under the sun.”