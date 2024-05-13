Israeli FM may appoint Eurovision singer as envoy to Europe

Eden Golan, winner of the reality show "The Next Star to the Eurovision" during the final of the show on February 6, 2024. (Koko/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following her 5th place finish in the Eurovision Song Contest over the weekend, impressive given the controversy over her participation, 20-year-old singer Eden Golan may be appointed by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz as a public diplomacy ambassador to Europe, Ynet reported Sunday.

Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have reported that Golan’s name has appeared on the list of candidates Katz has been compiling for the public envoy position.

If selected, Golan will be Israel’s public diplomacy envoy in Europe, where she will represent Israel while visiting Jewish communities, campuses, and public events.

On Saturday, Eden Golan, representing Israel, finished 5th in Eurovision despite earning the second-highest number of audience votes.

The Eurovision season was marked with controversy, including threats to boycott, frequent booing, and protests over Israel’s participation amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Eden Golan’s “Hurricane” received the second highest audience televote score, 323, slightly less than Croatia’s 337.

However, the strong showing with audience votes starkly contrasted with the meager number of votes from Eurovision judges, who put Israel in 12th place.

Maya Alkulumbre presented Israel’s jury votes, which included 12 for Luxembourg, 10 for Germany, and 8 for Ukraine. She was told to remove her yellow hostage pin before stepping onstage.

She was booed when she walked onto the stage, and there were also boos heard whenever juries awarded points to Israel.

The booing during Eden Golan’s performance was muted for the broadcast by anti-booing technology.

Israel received 52 points from 11 countries.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug, who expressed vocal anti-Israel views, was told to remove anti-Israel messages written on their face in Irish Gaelic.

Bambie Thug also said Israel should have been disqualified over their alleged treatment by an Israeli Kan news reporter.

Despite the opposition, Eden Golan expressed her appreciation for placing fifth and being given the opportunity to represent Israel in Eurovision.

She said she was “so proud” of Israel’s finishing fifth, “From the very first moment, we had one goal, which was to make Israel’s strong voice heard in the world, and I know that we accomplished that goal in a big way.”

She added, “I don’t forget for one moment our hostages, and I dedicate my participation in the contest to them!”